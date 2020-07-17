Research Analysts Set Expectations for Zynex Inc.’s Q2 2020 Earnings (OTCMKTS:ZYXI)

Zynex Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZYXI) – B. Riley boosted their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Zynex in a research note issued on Monday, July 13th. B. Riley analyst M. Wiesenberger now anticipates that the company will earn $0.09 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.07. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Zynex’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.89 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (up from $20.00) on shares of Zynex in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Northland Securities lowered Zynex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zynex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st.

Shares of OTCMKTS ZYXI opened at $21.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $707.01 million, a P/E ratio of 96.82 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.15. Zynex has a twelve month low of $7.22 and a twelve month high of $29.73.

Zynex (OTCMKTS:ZYXI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $15.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.07 million. Zynex had a return on equity of 152.81% and a net margin of 33.33%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZYXI. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Zynex by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 323,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after acquiring an additional 25,087 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Zynex by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 8,042 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Zynex by 105.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 8,122 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Zynex by 310.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,398 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Zynex during the 4th quarter valued at about $345,000. Institutional investors own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Thomas Sandgaard sold 1,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $27,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Zynex, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, manufactures, and markets electrotherapy medical devices used for pain management and rehabilitation. Its products include NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation, and neuromuscular electrical stimulation device; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; and InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence.

