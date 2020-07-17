Research Analysts Offer Predictions for MTY Food Group Inc’s FY2020 Earnings (TSE:MTY)

MTY Food Group Inc (TSE:MTY) – Raymond James lifted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for MTY Food Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 13th. Raymond James analyst M. Glen now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.24 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.91. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for MTY Food Group’s FY2021 earnings at $1.64 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.28 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$29.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on MTY Food Group from C$22.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from C$24.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group from C$31.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Monday, May 4th.

Shares of MTY stock opened at C$29.04 on Wednesday. MTY Food Group has a fifty-two week low of C$14.23 and a fifty-two week high of C$66.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$27.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$36.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.58, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $720.18 million and a PE ratio of 8.91.

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported C$0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$150.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$153.00 million.

About MTY Food Group

MTY Food Group Inc operates as a franchisor in the quick service and casual dining food industry in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company franchises and operates corporate-owned locations in the quick service restaurant and casual dining segments of the restaurant industry; and sells retail products under a multitude of banners.

