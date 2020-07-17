Research Analysts Offer Predictions for American Water Works Company Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:AWK)

American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) – Investment analysts at Seaport Global Securities issued their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for American Water Works in a report issued on Thursday, July 16th. Seaport Global Securities analyst A. Storozynski expects that the utilities provider will post earnings of $0.98 per share for the quarter. Seaport Global Securities currently has a “Buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for American Water Works’ Q3 2020 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $1.13 EPS.

Get American Water Works alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $134.00 to $146.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. UBS Group raised their price objective on American Water Works from $127.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on American Water Works in a report on Friday, April 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $141.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on American Water Works in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.75.

AWK opened at $134.06 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $128.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.09. American Water Works has a 1 year low of $92.00 and a 1 year high of $141.70. The company has a market capitalization of $24.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 17.36%. The business had revenue of $844.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $837.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of American Water Works by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 102,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,566,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 265.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 164,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,197,000 after buying an additional 119,400 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after buying an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in American Water Works by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 8,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Lloyd M. Yates acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $115.95 per share, for a total transaction of $231,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $475,395. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Featured Story: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.