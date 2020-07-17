Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Teledyne Technologies Incorporated’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:TDY)

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Teledyne Technologies in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Konrad now anticipates that the scientific and technical instruments company will earn $1.97 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.98. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $360.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Teledyne Technologies’ Q3 2020 earnings at $2.43 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $3.03 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $9.71 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $11.30 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $12.10 EPS.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.02). Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 12.78%. The business had revenue of $784.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $785.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

TDY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $350.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $359.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $369.75.

Shares of TDY stock opened at $321.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $329.63 and its 200-day moving average is $334.56. The stock has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.75 and a beta of 1.03. Teledyne Technologies has a 52-week low of $195.34 and a 52-week high of $398.99.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TDY. Natural Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $156,296,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $109,613,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 8.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,513,854 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $450,023,000 after buying an additional 123,587 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 54.2% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 283,425 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $85,658,000 after buying an additional 99,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 59.2% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 219,102 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $65,132,000 after buying an additional 81,474 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

In other Teledyne Technologies news, CEO Aldo Pichelli sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.17, for a total value of $1,660,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,224,644.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 1,266 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.47, for a total transaction of $485,473.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 70,848 shares of company stock worth $23,841,394. Insiders own 3.15% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Denmark, Canada, France, and the Netherlands. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

