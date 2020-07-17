Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Mastercard Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:MA)

Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Mastercard in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Williams now anticipates that the credit services provider will earn $1.05 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.94. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Mastercard’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.61 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.96 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.10 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.14 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $2.05 EPS.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.75% and a return on equity of 149.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Mastercard from $355.00 to $330.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Mastercard from $345.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $288.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $349.00 to $332.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $328.07.

Shares of MA stock opened at $305.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $300.52 and a 200-day moving average of $291.26. The company has a market cap of $306.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. Mastercard has a one year low of $199.99 and a one year high of $347.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MA. 1776 Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its position in Mastercard by 582.4% during the first quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 116 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 70.5% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 133 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 40,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.58, for a total value of $12,137,996.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,377 shares in the company, valued at $32,490,132.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 68,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.83, for a total transaction of $20,932,676.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 110,139,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,573,922,549.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 733,054 shares of company stock valued at $220,158,576 over the last 90 days. 3.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 9th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.59%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Read More: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.