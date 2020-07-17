Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Interfor Corp’s Q2 2020 Earnings (TSE:IFP)

Interfor Corp (TSE:IFP) – Raymond James increased their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for Interfor in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 15th. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.17). Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $18.50 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Interfor’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.54 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.40 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.78 EPS.

Interfor (TSE:IFP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$479.65 million during the quarter.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on IFP. TD Securities increased their target price on Interfor from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Friday, June 19th. CIBC increased their target price on Interfor from C$11.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Interfor from C$16.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Interfor from C$18.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Monday, May 11th.

TSE IFP opened at C$14.39 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$11.00 and its 200 day moving average price is C$11.06. Interfor has a twelve month low of C$4.75 and a twelve month high of C$16.35. The company has a market capitalization of $951.63 million and a PE ratio of -11.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.67.

In other news, Director Douglas William Geoffrey Whitehead acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$8.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$40,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$176,000.

About Interfor

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. It offers wooden products for appearance timbers, decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

