Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for 3D Systems Co.’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:DDD)

3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) – B. Riley issued their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for 3D Systems in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 15th. B. Riley analyst S. Sherbetchyan expects that the 3D printing company will post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for 3D Systems’ Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.28) EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of 3D Systems from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of 3D Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of 3D Systems in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Cfra lowered their price target on shares of 3D Systems from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. 3D Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.14.

Shares of NYSE:DDD opened at $6.85 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.18 and a 200-day moving average of $8.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. 3D Systems has a 52-week low of $5.20 and a 52-week high of $12.56.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The 3D printing company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.07. 3D Systems had a negative net margin of 10.53% and a negative return on equity of 8.77%. The business had revenue of $134.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in 3D Systems by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 147,973 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 3,909 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new stake in 3D Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $682,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in 3D Systems by 462.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 84,175 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 69,199 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in 3D Systems by 48.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 59,581 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 19,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in 3D Systems by 4.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 773,473 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $5,965,000 after acquiring an additional 33,590 shares during the last quarter. 69.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $32,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 226,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,813,528. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides three-dimensional (3D) printing products and services worldwide. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform data input generated by 3D design software, CAD software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

