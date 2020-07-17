Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.29 (NASDAQ:RBCAA)

Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY (NASDAQ:RBCAA) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.286 per share by the bank on Friday, October 16th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 17th.

Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY has raised its dividend payment by an average of 793.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 18 years. Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY has a payout ratio of 37.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of NASDAQ:RBCAA opened at $31.63 on Friday. Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY has a one year low of $27.05 and a one year high of $49.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.16 and a 200-day moving average of $35.66. The company has a market capitalization of $660.91 million, a PE ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY (NASDAQ:RBCAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.02. Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 25.06%. The company had revenue of $103.31 million during the quarter.

About Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY

Republic Bancorp, Inc, a financial holding company, provides banking products and services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse Lending, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions. The company accepts demand, savings, time, and brokered and other certificates of deposit; and money market and individual retirement accounts.

