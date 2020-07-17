Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Repsol SA explores for, develops and produces crude oil products and natural gas, transports petroleum products and liquified petroleum gas and refines petroleum. In addition, the Company produces a variety of petrochemicals and markets petroleum products, petroleum derivatives, LPG and natural gas. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Repsol in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Repsol from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Repsol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered Repsol from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Repsol in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

REPYY opened at $9.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.43, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.00. Repsol has a 52 week low of $6.30 and a 52 week high of $17.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.78.

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The energy company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.11. Repsol had a positive return on equity of 6.76% and a negative net margin of 10.39%. The firm had revenue of $11.55 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Repsol will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Repsol Company Profile

Repsol, SA operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. Its Upstream segment engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas reserves. The company's Downstream segment in involved in refining and petro chemistry; trading and transportation of crude oil and oil products; marketing of oil products, petrochemical, and LPG; the marketing, transport, and regasification of natural gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG); and generation and marketing of electricity.

