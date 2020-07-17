Reed’s (NYSEAMERICAN:REED) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Reed’s (NYSEAMERICAN:REED) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Reed’s, Inc. develops, manufactures, and markets top selling sodas in natural foods markets and will is currently expanding its innovative, all natural, non-alcoholic beverages, candies and ice creams into the mainstream markets. Its non-alcoholic Ginger Brews are unique in the beverage industry being brewed from fresh ginger, spices and fruits. Award-winning gourmet product lines include: Reed’s Ginger Brews, Reed’s Ginger Juice Brews, Reed’s Ginger Candies and Reed’s Ginger Ice Creams. Additionally, the Company has acquired Virgil’s Root Beer and China Cola product lines. Reed’s products are sold through specialty gourmet and natural food stores, supermarket chains, retail stores and restaurants nationwide and in Canada. “

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 price objective on shares of Reed’s in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $2.50 target price on shares of Reed’s in a report on Friday, May 29th.

NYSEAMERICAN REED opened at $0.89 on Wednesday. Reed’s has a one year low of $0.36 and a one year high of $3.65.

Reed’s (NYSEAMERICAN:REED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). The business had revenue of $9.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.82 million.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Reed’s by 87.5% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,375,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $3,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Reed’s by 5.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 352,005 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 19,011 shares in the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Reed’s during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Reed’s during the second quarter worth approximately $192,000. Finally, Minot Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Reed’s by 100.0% during the second quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter.

Reed's

Reed's, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells natural hand-crafted beverages and candies in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, Australia, and South America. Its products include Reed's ginger beers; Virgil's root beer and cream sodas; Flying Cauldron Butterscotch Beer; and Sonoma Sparkler branded sparkling juices.

