Redx Pharma (LON:REDX) Stock Price Down 14.3%

Redx Pharma PLC (LON:REDX)’s stock price fell 14.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 26 ($0.32) and last traded at GBX 30 ($0.37), 12,183 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 82% from the average session volume of 67,755 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 35 ($0.43).

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 20.45 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 13.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 178.24, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.25.

Redx Pharma Company Profile (LON:REDX)

Redx Pharma Plc operates as a drug discovery and development company in the United Kingdom. It discovers and develops small molecule drugs for treating cancer and fibrosis. The company is developing RXC004, a porcupine inhibitor for the treatment of pancreatic, biliary, and gastric cancers, as well as melanoma; ROCK inhibitor for treating inflammatory disease related fibrosis; ROCK2, a Rho-associated protein kinase 2 inhibitor for the treatment of diabetic nephropathy, and IPF and NASH/liver fibrosis; and Porcupine (RXC006), a drug for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF), non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), and liver fibrosis.

