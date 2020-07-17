Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) Trading 7.3% Higher

Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT)’s stock price traded up 7.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $6.88 and last traded at $6.87, 3,398,266 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 13% from the average session volume of 3,896,204 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.40.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Redwood Trust from $5.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Redwood Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Redwood Trust from $6.50 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Redwood Trust from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Redwood Trust from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Redwood Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.38.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.29, a current ratio of 4.36 and a quick ratio of 4.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.60 and a 200-day moving average of $9.92. The stock has a market cap of $788.88 million, a PE ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 1.20.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 19th. Redwood Trust’s payout ratio is 31.65%.

In related news, Director Fred Matera purchased 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.80 per share, for a total transaction of $49,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Redwood Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,962,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its holdings in Redwood Trust by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,563 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. 87.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT)

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Investment Portfolio and Residential Mortgage Banking. The Investment Portfolio segment offers a portfolio of investments in residential mortgage-backed securities retained from Sequoia securitizations, as well as issued by third parties and other credit risk-related investments; and invests directly in residential mortgage loans.

