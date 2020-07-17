ReddCoin Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $85,971.00 (RDD)

ReddCoin (CURRENCY:RDD) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 17th. ReddCoin has a total market capitalization of $34.16 million and $85,971.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded down 6.5% against the dollar. One ReddCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, C-Patex, BiteBTC and Crex24.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00044441 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $69.30 or 0.00760549 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.60 or 0.01806522 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.25 or 0.00167400 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00009544 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00010341 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.67 or 0.00161046 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,109.84 or 0.99980801 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

ReddCoin Profile

ReddCoin (CRYPTO:RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It launched on February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com . ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org . ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

ReddCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bisq, Bleutrade, YoBit, Crex24, Trade Satoshi, LiteBit.eu, C-Patex, Cryptopia, Upbit, Bittrex and BiteBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

