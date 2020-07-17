Recordati (OTCMKTS:RCDTF) Sets New 52-Week High at $54.23

Recordati SpA (OTCMKTS:RCDTF) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $54.23 and last traded at $54.23, with a volume of 9000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.02.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Recordati from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.37.

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of pharmaceuticals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers pharmaceuticals in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular, cosmetics, dermatology, dietary supplements, gynecology and obstetrics, medical devices, musculo-skeletal disorders and analgesia, over the counter/non-prescription pharmaceuticals, urology, allergy, anti-infectives, central nervous system, endocrinology, gastrointestinal, nutrition and related products, immune-suppressants, pain management/inflammation, generics, pneumology, antipyretics and cold preparations, endocrinology, oncology, respiratory, and radio contrast agent, as well as ear, nose, and throat.

