Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Xperi (XPER)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Xperi (NASDAQ: XPER) recently:

7/13/2020 – Xperi is now covered by analysts at Sidoti. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/10/2020 – Xperi was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

7/5/2020 – Xperi had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Craig Hallum. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock.

7/2/2020 – Xperi was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

6/26/2020 – Xperi was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

6/25/2020 – Xperi had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at B. Riley. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock.

6/10/2020 – Xperi was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

6/9/2020 – Xperi had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at B. Riley. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock.

6/1/2020 – Xperi had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $31.00 to $35.00.

5/30/2020 – Xperi had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Zacks Investment Research. According to Zacks, “Xperi Corp. is a product and technology licensing company which manufactures semiconductors and related products. Its technologies and intellectual property are deployed, in areas such as premium audio, computational imaging, computer vision, mobile computing and communications, memory, data storage, 3D semiconductor interconnect and packaging. Xperi Corporation, formerly known as Tessera Holding Corporation, is headquartered in San Jose, CA. “

NASDAQ XPER opened at $13.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $684.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.40 and a beta of 0.42. Xperi Corp has a 52 week low of $9.01 and a 52 week high of $22.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.26. The company has a quick ratio of 7.25, a current ratio of 7.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $112.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.00 million. Xperi had a positive return on equity of 23.53% and a negative net margin of 5.31%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Xperi Corp will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPER. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Xperi by 1.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 791,396 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,007,000 after buying an additional 14,192 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Xperi by 64.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 723,537 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,385,000 after buying an additional 283,822 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in Xperi by 87.8% during the first quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 90,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after buying an additional 42,300 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Xperi by 30.6% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 108,554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,503,000 after buying an additional 25,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Xperi during the first quarter worth $533,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

Xperi Corporation, through its subsidiaries, creates, develops, and licenses audio, imaging, semiconductor packaging, and interconnect technologies in the United States, South Korea, Taiwan, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Licensing; and Semiconductor and IP Licensing.

