Reaves Utility Income Fund (UTG) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 17th

Reaves Utility Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:UTG) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 18th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the closed-end fund on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 17th.

NYSEAMERICAN:UTG opened at $31.35 on Friday. Reaves Utility Income Fund has a 52 week low of $19.45 and a 52 week high of $40.20.

About Reaves Utility Income Fund

There is no company description available for Reaves Utility Income Trust.

