Raymond James Weighs in on Sandstorm Gold Ltd’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND)

Sandstorm Gold Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James increased their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Sandstorm Gold in a report released on Wednesday, July 15th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.05. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $9.50 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Sandstorm Gold’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.50 target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research report on Friday, March 20th. TheStreet cut shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.60 price objective for the company. TD Securities cut shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research report on Sunday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sandstorm Gold presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.48.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:SAND opened at $9.74 on Friday. Sandstorm Gold has a 12 month low of $3.32 and a 12 month high of $10.08.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The mining company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $21.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.00 million.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SAND. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 1,028.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,640 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 5,140 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sandstorm Gold during the first quarter worth $29,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Sandstorm Gold during the first quarter worth $36,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 20.7% during the first quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 9,928 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new position in Sandstorm Gold during the first quarter worth $54,000.

About Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

