Raymond James Weighs in on Franco Nevada Corp’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:FNV)

Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) – Research analysts at Raymond James lifted their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Franco Nevada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 15th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the basic materials company will earn $0.47 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.45. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $151.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Franco Nevada’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.46 EPS.

Franco Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $240.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.92 million. Franco Nevada had a net margin of 19.91% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Franco Nevada in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franco Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 18th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Franco Nevada from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Franco Nevada from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Cfra lifted their price target on shares of Franco Nevada from $171.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Franco Nevada has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.00.

Shares of NYSE:FNV opened at $148.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.31, a PEG ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 0.57. Franco Nevada has a 52 week low of $77.18 and a 52 week high of $152.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $136.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.63.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FNV. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Franco Nevada during the 1st quarter worth approximately $732,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Franco Nevada by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,187 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Franco Nevada during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Franco Nevada by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Franco Nevada during the 4th quarter worth approximately $598,000. 67.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. This is a boost from Franco Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 10th. Franco Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.14%.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, and Africa. It also holds interests in silver and platinum group metals; and oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

