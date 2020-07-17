Raymond James Trust N.A. Trims Stock Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Raymond James Trust N.A. decreased its position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 12.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,112 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 4,417 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $3,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in PPG Industries by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,571,310 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $549,362,000 after acquiring an additional 947,678 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in PPG Industries by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,406,797 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $284,809,000 after acquiring an additional 83,052 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in PPG Industries by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,238,894 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $270,171,000 after acquiring an additional 35,485 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 2,517,337 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $210,449,000 after buying an additional 131,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,455,539 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $327,791,000 after buying an additional 35,161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.83% of the company’s stock.

PPG stock opened at $115.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.77 and a 12-month high of $134.36. The stock has a market cap of $27.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $105.92 and its 200 day moving average is $105.66.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.28. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 27.56% and a net margin of 7.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.85 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 10th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. This is a boost from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is presently 32.80%.

PPG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded PPG Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Argus reduced their price objective on PPG Industries from $148.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on PPG Industries from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Berenberg Bank lowered PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on PPG Industries from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. PPG Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.33.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

