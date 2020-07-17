Raymond James Trust N.A. Trims Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lowered its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 859 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EMR. Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at $25,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Brooktree Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at $32,000. 71.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Vertical Research cut shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Emerson Electric currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.93.

In other Emerson Electric news, COO Steven J. Pelch sold 5,061 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.51, for a total transaction of $341,668.11. Also, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 687 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total transaction of $42,779.49. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,851,972.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Emerson Electric stock opened at $63.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $37.75 and a 1 year high of $78.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.95. The stock has a market cap of $38.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.50.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.04% and a return on equity of 26.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

