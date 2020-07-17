Raymond James Trust N.A. Sells 8,896 Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Raymond James Trust N.A. cut its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 184,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,896 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 1.1% of Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $22,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PG. Orser Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 2,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 75,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,452,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 166.7% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 155,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,457,000 after acquiring an additional 97,362 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,379,000. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,268,000. 63.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on PG shares. Argus raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.31.

In other news, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 12,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.68, for a total transaction of $1,544,418.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,514,220.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Jon R. Moeller sold 130,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.37, for a total transaction of $15,200,947.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,963,114 shares of company stock worth $1,067,197,986. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $124.50 on Friday. Procter & Gamble Co has a 12-month low of $94.34 and a 12-month high of $128.09. The company has a market cap of $308.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.34, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.98.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 29.15%. The firm had revenue of $17.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.7907 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.91%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Read More: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.