Raymond James Trust N.A. Sells 6,575 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Raymond James Trust N.A. reduced its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 15.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,206 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,575 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $2,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 917,971 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,650,000 after acquiring an additional 78,152 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,101 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Sontag Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 237.4% in the first quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC now owns 17,971 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 12,644 shares during the period. Country Club Trust Company n.a. bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the first quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.3% in the first quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 198,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,835,000 after acquiring an additional 2,557 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

GILD stock opened at $76.65 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.82. The stock has a market cap of $96.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.70. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.89 and a fifty-two week high of $85.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 35.44% and a net margin of 21.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 11th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 44.30%.

In other Gilead Sciences news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 12,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.09, for a total value of $982,223.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,685 shares in the company, valued at $1,896,931.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 13,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.23, for a total value of $1,046,628.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,155,372.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,905 shares of company stock valued at $2,633,707. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GILD. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $97.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.77.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

Recommended Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.