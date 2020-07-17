Raymond James Trust N.A. Sells 5,976 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lessened its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 21.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,043 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 5,976 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in American Express were worth $2,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC grew its stake in shares of American Express by 3.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC now owns 164,332 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $15,644,000 after buying an additional 5,559 shares during the last quarter. QV Investors Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Express by 26.3% during the second quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 179,104 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $17,051,000 after buying an additional 37,280 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Express by 4.8% during the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,372 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $987,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of American Express by 2.8% during the second quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 28,861 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,748,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH grew its stake in shares of American Express by 3.4% during the second quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 23,210 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,210,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. 84.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Express alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of American Express from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Compass Point boosted their price objective on shares of American Express from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of American Express from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of American Express from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.13.

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $97.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $98.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.44. American Express has a 1-year low of $67.00 and a 1-year high of $138.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The payment services company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.29. American Express had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The firm had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that American Express will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.98%.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Featured Story: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.