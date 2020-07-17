Raymond James Trust N.A. Sells 45 Shares of Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP)

Raymond James Trust N.A. decreased its holdings in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 45 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $2,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ROP. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 3.0% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 4.2% during the first quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.5% during the first quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 7,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.8% during the first quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 6.1% during the first quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director John F. Fort III sold 4,540 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.43, for a total transaction of $1,690,832.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,340,646.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wilbur J. Prezzano sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.65, for a total transaction of $1,244,775.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,003,372. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,040 shares of company stock valued at $4,415,607 over the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Argus lowered their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $410.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $400.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $386.44.

Shares of ROP stock opened at $399.69 on Friday. Roper Technologies Inc has a 52-week low of $240.00 and a 52-week high of $410.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $393.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $359.67. The company has a market capitalization of $41.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.23, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.06.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.14. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 30.17% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Roper Technologies Inc will post 12.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 8th will be given a $0.5125 dividend. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 7th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 15.71%.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

