Raymond James Trust N.A. Sells 416 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Raymond James Trust N.A. trimmed its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,864 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 416 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $2,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DHR. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Danaher by 108.3% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 2,889 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 60.9% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 48,490 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,441,000 after purchasing an additional 18,350 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,651,040 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $253,402,000 after purchasing an additional 382,882 shares during the period. Finally, Ellington Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DHR opened at $188.34 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $174.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.88. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $119.60 and a 52-week high of $189.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $131.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.92.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The conglomerate reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.05. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 16.85%. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is 16.29%.

DHR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Danaher from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Danaher from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Danaher from $187.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Danaher from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Danaher currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.25.

In other news, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 33,892 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.68, for a total value of $5,479,658.56. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,063,836. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 37,082 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.09, for a total value of $6,084,785.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,236,347.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 85,318 shares of company stock worth $13,941,119. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

