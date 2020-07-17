Raymond James Trust N.A. Sells 3,495 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lowered its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 145,807 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 3,495 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $2,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EPD. Orser Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 42,355 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 5,514 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 347,433 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $9,784,000 after purchasing an additional 34,242 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 161.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 54,689 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 33,810 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 146.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,012,853 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $28,522,000 after purchasing an additional 601,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 79,676 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares during the last quarter. 34.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, COO Graham W. Bacon purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.70 per share, with a total value of $197,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Cfra cut their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

NYSE:EPD opened at $17.81 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.66. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $10.27 and a 12 month high of $30.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $38.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 1.44.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.09. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.99%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.79%.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

