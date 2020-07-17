Raymond James Trust N.A. Sells 322 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Raymond James Trust N.A. reduced its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 322 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $3,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 326.1% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 121,219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,394,000 after purchasing an additional 92,769 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new position in shares of Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth approximately $530,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth approximately $233,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 106,065 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,469,000 after purchasing an additional 14,543 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 114.7% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 32,769 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,325,000 after purchasing an additional 17,508 shares during the period. 74.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Ecolab from $220.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Ecolab from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $212.00 target price on the stock. G.Research cut shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Cfra lifted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $170.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.86.

Shares of NYSE:ECL opened at $207.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $60.13 billion, a PE ratio of 35.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $206.07 and its 200-day moving average is $191.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.51. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.60 and a 52 week high of $231.36.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 20.12%. Ecolab’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.30%.

In related news, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.28, for a total value of $806,664.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,304 shares in the company, valued at $4,946,973.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jerome Charton sold 2,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.57, for a total transaction of $562,264.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $809,463.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,989 shares of company stock worth $10,658,061. 1.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

