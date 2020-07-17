Raymond James Trust N.A. Sells 1,259 Shares of Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lessened its stake in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,259 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $1,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DC Investments Management LLC increased its holdings in Hershey by 7.7% in the first quarter. DC Investments Management LLC now owns 4,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hershey by 98.3% in the first quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 8,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 4,003 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hershey by 0.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 286,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,943,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hershey by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,010,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,170,000 after acquiring an additional 115,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hershey by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 646,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,986,000 after acquiring an additional 139,088 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.50% of the company’s stock.

HSY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hershey in a report on Sunday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Hershey from $155.00 to $154.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Edward Jones upgraded Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Hershey from $142.00 to $136.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Hershey from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.33.

HSY opened at $132.00 on Friday. Hershey Co has a 12-month low of $109.88 and a 12-month high of $162.20. The stock has a market cap of $27.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.64, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $131.10 and a 200-day moving average of $140.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.08). Hershey had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 71.52%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Hershey Co will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.98, for a total value of $37,920.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,059,810.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 29.39% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

