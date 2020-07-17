Raymond James Trust N.A. Sells 1,176 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lessened its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 188,943 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,176 shares during the period. Chevron makes up about 0.8% of Raymond James Trust N.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $16,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,676,410,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,565,385,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Chevron by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 133,388,637 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,665,343,000 after purchasing an additional 6,208,177 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Chevron by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,548,338 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $981,712,000 after purchasing an additional 4,944,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its position in Chevron by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 36,799,529 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,666,493,000 after purchasing an additional 4,218,942 shares in the last quarter. 64.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CVX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective (down from $150.00) on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. UBS Group cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.55.

Chevron stock opened at $88.89 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $51.60 and a 1-year high of $127.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 72.27 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $91.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $1.29. Chevron had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The firm had revenue of $31.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

