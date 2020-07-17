Raymond James Trust N.A. Sells 10,776 Shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lessened its position in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 14.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,776 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $2,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in Altria Group by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC now owns 6,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 243.9% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 765 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 82,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 4,006 shares during the period. Finally, Country Trust Bank lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 63.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.29.

NYSE:MO opened at $41.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $76.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.71. Altria Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $30.95 and a fifty-two week high of $52.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.91.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. Altria Group had a negative net margin of 3.33% and a positive return on equity of 84.55%. Altria Group’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Altria Group Inc will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.20%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.62%.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.