Raymond James Trust N.A. Raises Stock Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 793 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $2,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMP. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 9,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $918,000. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. now owns 2,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMP stock opened at $154.10 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $148.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.32. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.01 and a 1-year high of $180.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.85 billion, a PE ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.88 by $1.53. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 38.86% and a net margin of 27.50%. Ameriprise Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 17.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on AMP. UBS Group upped their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $158.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Cfra cut their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $189.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.40.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

