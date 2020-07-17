Raymond James Trust N.A. Raises Stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,726 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,404 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $3,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novartis during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novartis during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novartis during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novartis during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Novartis alerts:

Shares of Novartis stock opened at $87.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $87.35 and a 200 day moving average of $88.11. Novartis AG has a 12 month low of $69.18 and a 12 month high of $99.84.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $12.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.92 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 24.97%. Novartis’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Monday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine cut Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.25.

About Novartis

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

Read More: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.