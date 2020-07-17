Raymond James Trust N.A. Purchases 1,133 Shares of Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV)

Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,577 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $2,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Trust Co lifted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 3,069 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 580 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 616 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

TRV opened at $119.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Travelers Companies Inc has a 12 month low of $76.99 and a 12 month high of $154.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.80. The stock has a market cap of $30.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.89.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by ($0.23). Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The firm had revenue of $7.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.83 EPS. Travelers Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Travelers Companies Inc will post 8.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 10th were given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. This is a boost from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.42%.

TRV has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Raymond James downgraded Travelers Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Travelers Companies from $125.00 to $106.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Travelers Companies from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Travelers Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.94.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

