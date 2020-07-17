Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $3.61 Million Stock Holdings in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 0.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 70,518 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 311 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $3,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 355,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,587,000 after buying an additional 24,675 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 1,970 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 118,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,518,000 after buying an additional 5,063 shares during the period. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 1,808 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 259,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,294,000 after buying an additional 18,700 shares during the period. 75.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $52.57 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Mondelez International Inc has a one year low of $41.19 and a one year high of $59.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.33 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.61.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The firm had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 46.15%.

MDLZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mondelez International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.25.

In other news, Director Charles E. Bunch bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $50.32 per share, with a total value of $100,640.00. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

Further Reading: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.