Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $3.57 Million Stock Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,045 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 981 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $3,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of INTU. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 288.7% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,646 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,408,000 after buying an additional 15,334 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,066,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 399.2% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,050 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 4,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 2,288.8% during the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 133,175 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,883,000 after purchasing an additional 127,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Intuit from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Intuit has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $306.00.

In related news, SVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.09, for a total transaction of $5,167,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,717,618.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.10, for a total transaction of $98,100.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,042. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INTU opened at $289.97 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $292.35 and its 200-day moving average is $274.88. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $187.68 and a 12-month high of $314.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $75.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.04.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The software maker reported $4.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.60 by ($0.11). Intuit had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.99%.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

