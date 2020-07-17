Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $3.43 Million Stock Position in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP)

Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,810 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $3,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,553,710,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 0.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,717,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $697,212,000 after acquiring an additional 36,168 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,949,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $655,328,000 after acquiring an additional 182,559 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 9.2% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,698,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $455,782,000 after acquiring an additional 478,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 1.5% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,237,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $419,102,000 after acquiring an additional 75,725 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Mark C. Mccullough sold 2,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.19, for a total value of $182,190.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $854,930.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 16,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.90, for a total transaction of $1,352,906.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,035,451.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AEP. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. TheStreet cut shares of American Electric Power from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $101.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.72.

AEP opened at $84.68 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $82.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.45. American Electric Power Company Inc has a 52 week low of $65.14 and a 52 week high of $104.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.97 billion, a PE ratio of 22.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.36.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.07). American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 12.08%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. American Electric Power’s revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

