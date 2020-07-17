Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $3.19 Million Stock Holdings in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Raymond James Trust N.A. decreased its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,194 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,941 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $3,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 78.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,215,994 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $652,315,000 after purchasing an additional 7,550,274 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,539,965 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $588,809,000 after purchasing an additional 127,004 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,764,104 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $559,412,000 after purchasing an additional 8,858,438 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,450,131 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $350,080,000 after purchasing an additional 155,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,503,300 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $170,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,224 shares during the last quarter. 12.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GSK has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of NYSE:GSK opened at $41.95 on Friday. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 12 month low of $31.43 and a 12 month high of $48.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $105.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.70.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.18. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 15.28% and a return on equity of 43.97%. The firm had revenue of $11.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.95 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.472 per share. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.99%.

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

