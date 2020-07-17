Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $27.31 Million Position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,371 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,718 shares during the period. Visa makes up 1.3% of Raymond James Trust N.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Visa were worth $27,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC boosted its holdings in Visa by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 1,634 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. BEAM Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 2.0% during the second quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC now owns 2,654 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 1.0% during the first quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,509 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $887,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 3.7% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 4.0% during the first quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,628 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total value of $1,272,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 139,090 shares in the company, valued at $25,283,780.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 26,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.87, for a total transaction of $5,017,400.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 50,429 shares of company stock valued at $9,654,214. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Visa stock opened at $196.55 on Friday. Visa Inc has a 1-year low of $133.93 and a 1-year high of $214.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $375.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $194.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $186.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.26% and a return on equity of 43.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 5 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on V shares. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Visa from $234.00 to $213.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Visa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 target price for the company in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Visa from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Visa from $182.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.62.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

Read More: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.