Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $2.76 Million Stock Holdings in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

Raymond James Trust N.A. trimmed its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,535 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 492 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $2,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BDX. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 585 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,146 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,023,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 55,028 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $14,966,000 after buying an additional 6,886 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 45,892 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $12,480,000 after buying an additional 5,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,512,235 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $683,253,000 after buying an additional 34,520 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Patrick Kaltenbach sold 1,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.20, for a total transaction of $255,116.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,079,155.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BDX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Cfra cut their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $285.00 to $278.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $234.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Becton Dickinson and currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $275.06.

Shares of BDX stock opened at $266.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $242.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $251.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $72.39 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.93. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 12-month low of $197.75 and a 12-month high of $286.72.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 10.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 8th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.05%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

