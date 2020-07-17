Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $2.16 Million Stock Holdings in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL)

Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,432 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $2,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EL. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 280.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,505,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,584,451 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $443,329,000. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 488.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,921,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595,125 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,476,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 127.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,272,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271,544 shares in the last quarter. 55.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on EL shares. UBS Group upped their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from $145.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $135.00 price target (down previously from $175.00) on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Piper Sandler raised Estee Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $158.00 to $238.00 in a report on Monday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from $187.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $194.14.

NYSE EL opened at $199.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $71.83 billion, a PE ratio of 37.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.79. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a one year low of $137.01 and a one year high of $220.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $193.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $187.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 43.18% and a net margin of 8.43%. Estee Lauder Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Estee Lauder Companies news, Director Richard D. Parsons sold 2,906 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.50, for a total value of $585,559.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,559. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Hudis Jane Hertzmark sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.72, for a total value of $1,003,600.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,430 shares of company stock worth $11,143,837. 14.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

