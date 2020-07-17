Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $15.71 Million Stock Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,183 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,121 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $15,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in Facebook by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 95,449,004 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $15,920,894,000 after buying an additional 1,132,053 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Facebook by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 73,111,043 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $15,006,041,000 after buying an additional 409,290 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Facebook by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 51,583,155 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,604,068,000 after buying an additional 6,394,036 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Facebook by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 46,700,441 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $9,585,263,000 after buying an additional 2,405,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Facebook by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,812,327 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,794,733,000 after buying an additional 723,655 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total transaction of $1,679,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,484 shares in the company, valued at $5,139,191.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 970 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.75, for a total transaction of $201,517.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 69,367 shares of company stock valued at $15,038,344. Corporate insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

FB stock opened at $240.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.60 and a quick ratio of 4.60. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.10 and a 1 year high of $250.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $233.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $205.61. The stock has a market cap of $684.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.19.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.07). Facebook had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 21.54%. The business had revenue of $17.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FB. Jefferies Financial Group set a $250.00 price target on shares of Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a report on Monday, March 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Facebook from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Pivotal Research raised shares of Facebook from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $167.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.10.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

