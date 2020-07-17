Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $1.97 Million Stock Position in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN)

Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,882,740,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 0.3% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,610,464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,354,610,000 after purchasing an additional 40,175 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 54.9% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,112,478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,755,173,000 after purchasing an additional 3,585,367 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 8.8% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,260,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,602,113,000 after purchasing an additional 750,451 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 2.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,172,509 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,586,846,000 after purchasing an additional 195,514 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LIN. Argus upgraded shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $236.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Norddeutsche Landesbank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Linde from $250.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Linde from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Linde from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.41.

Shares of LIN stock opened at $237.63 on Friday. Linde PLC has a 52-week low of $146.71 and a 52-week high of $245.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $212.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $198.32. The company has a market capitalization of $124.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.47, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.72.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.06. Linde had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The business had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.74 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Linde PLC will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.963 per share. This represents a $3.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.45%.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

