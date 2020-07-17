Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $1.90 Million Stock Holdings in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR)

Raymond James Trust N.A. cut its stake in shares of Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 36.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,649 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 13,766 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $1,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PGR. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,305,646 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,123,848,000 after buying an additional 289,836 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 25.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 38,740,573 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,860,604,000 after buying an additional 7,890,461 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 4.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,296,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,351,031,000 after buying an additional 787,145 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 9.3% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,394,325 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $841,357,000 after buying an additional 969,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,444,973 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $754,913,000 after buying an additional 114,039 shares in the last quarter. 79.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Progressive alerts:

In other news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.52, for a total transaction of $1,117,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 347,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,882,733.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.26, for a total value of $297,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $598,758.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,598,490. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PGR opened at $85.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $50.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $79.42 and a 200-day moving average of $77.70. Progressive Corp has a 52-week low of $62.18 and a 52-week high of $87.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The insurance provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $10.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.72 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 10.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Progressive Corp will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 7th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.95%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PGR. ValuEngine downgraded Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Progressive from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Bank of America began coverage on Progressive in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Progressive from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Progressive from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.07.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

Featured Story: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.