Raymond James Trust N.A. Grows Stock Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,853 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $2,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NOC. Covington Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 888 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 54.4% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 88 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 3.5% during the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 959 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,442 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AIA Investment Management Private Ltd lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 6.4% during the first quarter. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd now owns 562 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 83.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $366.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $438.00 to $386.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Northrop Grumman presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $381.83.

Shares of NYSE:NOC opened at $300.76 on Friday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a twelve month low of $263.31 and a twelve month high of $385.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $316.54 and its 200 day moving average is $336.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $50.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 0.79.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $5.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.51 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $8.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.22% and a net margin of 6.57%. Northrop Grumman’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.06 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. This is a boost from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.35%.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

