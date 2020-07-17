Raymond James Trust N.A. Grows Stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,621 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $2,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,072,000. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Motco lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 83,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,169,000 after buying an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on GIS shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of General Mills from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of General Mills from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of General Mills from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of General Mills from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. General Mills has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.18.

Shares of NYSE:GIS opened at $64.60 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.60. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $46.59 and a one year high of $65.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 1st. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 27.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.29%.

In related news, General Counsel Richard C. Allendorf sold 13,897 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.72, for a total transaction of $899,413.84. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 98,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,378,932.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 17,475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.19, for a total transaction of $1,069,295.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,918,885.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 79,743 shares of company stock worth $5,069,081. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

