Raymond James Trust N.A. Grows Position in Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC)

Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,410 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $1,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TDOC. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Teladoc Health in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Teladoc Health in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Teladoc Health in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Teladoc Health in the first quarter valued at $36,000. 97.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Teladoc Health from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Berenberg Bank lowered Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. CSFB increased their price objective on Teladoc Health from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.26.

Shares of NYSE:TDOC opened at $221.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $191.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.61. The firm has a market cap of $16.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -164.32 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 6.14, a quick ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Teladoc Health Inc has a 12-month low of $54.58 and a 12-month high of $237.76.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The health services provider reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $180.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.64 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 10.60% and a negative net margin of 16.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.43) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Teladoc Health Inc will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Andrew Turitz sold 2,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $555,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,358,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Lewis Levy sold 3,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.14, for a total value of $682,324.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,119 shares in the company, valued at $3,387,246.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 185,380 shares of company stock worth $35,252,051. Company insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

