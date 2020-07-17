Raymond James Trust N.A. Grows Position in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 17.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 51,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,698 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $2,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 11.6% in the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 3.2% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 42,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after buying an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 78.3% in the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 16,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 7,427 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 9.9% in the second quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 24,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after buying an additional 2,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 864.4% in the second quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 62,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,213,000 after buying an additional 56,353 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on C shares. Standpoint Research lowered Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.30 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on Citigroup from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Citigroup from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.94.

Shares of C opened at $51.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $107.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.18 and a 200-day moving average of $57.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Citigroup Inc has a 52 week low of $32.00 and a 52 week high of $83.11.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $19.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.06 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 13.64%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Citigroup Inc will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

