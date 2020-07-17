Raymond James Trust N.A. Decreases Stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lowered its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 134 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $2,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Veritas Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 183.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Richard H. Lenny acquired 1,575 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $159.19 per share, with a total value of $250,724.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ernest Scott Santi acquired 6,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $158.42 per share, with a total value of $998,046.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,494,689.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ITW. Deutsche Bank upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $160.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $138.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $208.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.81.

Shares of NYSE:ITW opened at $182.21 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $173.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37. The company has a market capitalization of $57.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69, a PEG ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.16. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.94 and a 12-month high of $190.85.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 87.33% and a net margin of 18.06%. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.23%.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

