Raymond James Trust N.A. Decreases Holdings in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD)

Raymond James Trust N.A. trimmed its stake in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 324 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $3,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in Prologis by 622.2% in the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Prologis by 62.5% during the second quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Prologis during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Prologis by 64.3% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Prologis by 57.4% during the first quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. 94.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Prologis news, Director George L. Fotiades sold 1,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.38, for a total transaction of $129,052.82. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,710 shares in the company, valued at $2,188,789.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey L. Skelton sold 6,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.20, for a total value of $603,170.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,791 shares in the company, valued at $4,887,357.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,863 shares of company stock valued at $1,347,565. 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Prologis stock opened at $93.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $93.67 and a 200 day moving average of $88.92. Prologis Inc has a 12 month low of $59.82 and a 12 month high of $99.79. The firm has a market cap of $69.23 billion, a PE ratio of 27.49, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.11). Prologis had a net margin of 48.50% and a return on equity of 6.00%. The firm had revenue of $878.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. Prologis’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Prologis Inc will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. Prologis’s payout ratio is presently 70.09%.

PLD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Prologis from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Citigroup cut their price target on Prologis from $105.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Prologis from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Prologis from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.80.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

