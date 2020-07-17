Raymond James Trust N.A. Cuts Stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI)

Raymond James Trust N.A. decreased its holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,186 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH were worth $3,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CCI. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the 1st quarter valued at $118,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the 4th quarter valued at $624,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 219.5% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 34,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,959,000 after buying an additional 23,968 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 303,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,209,000 after buying an additional 32,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 52.2% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 135,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,214,000 after buying an additional 46,364 shares during the last quarter. 90.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH alerts:

In related news, COO James D. Young sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $1,008,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 198,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,378,072. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.86, for a total transaction of $769,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,767 shares in the company, valued at $7,349,430.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 13,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,125,480. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on CCI. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $149.00 price target for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.31.

Shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH stock opened at $168.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $168.70 and a 200 day moving average of $156.03. The firm has a market cap of $70.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.96, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.35. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a 1 year low of $114.18 and a 1 year high of $180.00.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 15.59%. The firm’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th were paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s payout ratio is 84.36%.

About CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

See Also: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.